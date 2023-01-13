Reset academic calendar; Pre-Covid period most suitable for parents - Nortsu-Kotoe

Ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

The ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has said the new academic calendar for basic and secondary schools is posing difficulty for parents.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Akatsi North Member of Parliament indicated that parents are finding it difficult to provide for their children at this time of the year.



“Today is the beginning of another academic year. Formerly we had schools reopening in September at the beginning of the academic year but because of COVID, there was a big change. For the past 3 years that has been the case. Me, I am of the view that the time has come for us to work with the old system of reopening schools in September for the new academic year. For this reason, parents are finding it very difficult to meet the needs of their children at this time in January.



“Especially as they just finished with Christmas and New Year activities. So, financial challenges are killing them, especially those who are paying fees for their wards. We are of the view that we should respect the traditional system of beginning the academic year in September. I think that will reduce a lot of the challenges and inconvenience that we are facing with the January academic year,” Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe advised.



According to the lawmaker, it’s problematic continuing with the ‘new normal calendar’ adding that “the academic calendar as we speak now is not helping very much because of the timing. We are not able to do as much as expected.”

He stressed that a reset of the academic calendar is critical to ease teaching and learning.



“I think it will be better and it will help both the teachers and students as well as parents in managing the affairs of their children.



“We can do that with a crash program. Just as they are going to school now or today, there should be a crash program so that we can experience the requirements they need for the academic year. In October this year they can start the new academic year again. If we do that then the examination timetable too will correspond accordingly. When they finish school in July or August and the results come in September/October then they are sure of going to their new schools”, he advised.