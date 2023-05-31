0
Reset the Nigerian story – John Mahama to Tinubu

John Mahama Tinubu.jfif Johnn Mahama with new Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has said President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an opportunity to reset the Nigerian story.

In a congratulatory message to President Tinubu after his inauguration on Monday, Mr. Mahama indicated that Nigeria can rise and play the leading role on the Africa continent.

“Congratulations, my brother, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your inauguration presents an opportunity to reset the Nigerian narrative and give hope to the Nigerian people that your great nation can rise to play the leading role on our continent that destiny has bestowed on her,” Mr. Mahama wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

He continued: “I believe firmly that you’ll use your good offices as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to consolidate the integrity and unity of the country and also work with ECOWAS for sustained peace and stability in West Africa.

“I wish you a successful tenure as you strive to improve Nigeria’s economy, create decent and sustainable jobs for our youth, and deepen democracy in Nigeria.”

