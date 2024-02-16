Reshuffle: Bloated government defeats Bawumia’s promise of 50 ministers – NDC

Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo (right)

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, is of the view that the latest reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not reflective of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer’s promise to run a lean government.

The largest opposition party is of the view that the current reshuffle and the bloated number of ministers are an indication that the current government is disconnected from the realities of the people of Ghana.



“Despite the vociferous appeals from Ghanaians, civil society, clergy, academics, and think tanks, to trim the bloated size of the government, a glaring drain on our nation’s scarce resources, this administration has once again turned deaf.



"The insistence on maintaining a government apparatus comprising so many ministers is not only a slap on the face of the Ghanaian but is a testament to an entrenched culture of profligacy, cronyism and disturbing myopic view of governance,” Kwetey said at a press conference on February 14.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024, reshuffled ministers, and brought in new hands to better the fortunes of Ghanaians.



It is expected that the new set of last-minute ministers will be able to cause the needed change in the economy of Ghana.