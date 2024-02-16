Reshuffle ‘clueless’ Bawumia also - Basintale tells Akufo-Addo

Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as "clueless" and "incompetent."

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is the main cause of the economic challenges facing the country, and he has failed to deliver as head of the Economic Management Team.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Basintale noted that until the vice president is removed just like the other ministers, the country will continue to retrogress.



“All we are saying is that the solution to our economic woes is to reshuffle the very incompetent, clueless vice president who is the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party now. Until he is reshuffled, we will have a group of lions following a sheep and when that happens, you will not achieve any results under this economy.



“If this entire government is not reshuffled on December 7, 2024, then you can conclude that we will continuously go down the poverty line and continue to suffer in this country,” he stated.



Using imagery, Basintale depicted the current leadership dynamic, likening it to a group of lions led by a sheep, suggesting that effective results are unattainable in such a configuration.



To him, this is the reason why the country is not recording any progress.

“When you have a group of sheep led by a lion, you can see results. But when you have a group of lions led by a sheep, you will not see any result, and that is the situation we find ourselves. You can sit here and say fantastic ministers but who is leading them, it is Alhaji Bawumia.



“We are doing a 1.5% growth rate and you have the same government people praising Bawumia. The dollar has depreciated to GH¢12.5, and you have the same NPP praising the vice president. when it comes to borrowing, he has borrowed over GH¢600billion and you get the same people praising Alhaji Bawumia. Debt to GPD, they are singing the praises of the vice president.



“They have been programmed that when you go, ignore the figures, sit down and praise the man. Just go and say he has done well even when the man himself is running away from the terrible record and today, he is telling us that he is only a mate,” he said.



