Reshuffle is too late – Freddie Blay

Former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

A former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party Freddy Blay has described the impending reshuffle of minister as coming in too late.

According to him, if President Nana Akufo-Addo had gone ahead to reshuffle his government two years ago when the call was on a crescendo, it would have gone a long way to make significant changes for the country.



Speaking exclusively to Starrfm.com.gh, the former chairman of the NPP said, “it was two years or a year ago that he needed to do the reshuffle. If you recall some members of the majority caucus in parliament insisted under some circumstances that there ought to be some changes but the President requested for one minister to conclude the IMF negotiations before he could do that”.



“The circumstances might not be the same today and people may have a change of opinion but to me it is getting a bit too late to effect any meaningful changes in terms of a reshuffle of the government”, he added.



Mr. Blay however conceded that it is the prerogative of the president to reshuffle his ministers or not.

The leadership of the governing NPP and some Civil Society Organizations have for sometime now called for a reshuffle the ministers but President Nana Akufo-Addo has continually defended the performance of his appointees.



The President has consistently insisted that the ministers are performing excellently but reports from the seat of government hints that the much talked about reshuffling of ministers will happen on 14th February, 2024.



Reports say the shakeup will be a major one that will see some big names lose their jobs as ministers and some new faces getting new appointments.