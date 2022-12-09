0
Menu
News

Reshuffling enhances efficient governance – Former Sunyani West MP

Kwadwo Adjei Darko Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West Constituency, Kwadwo Adjei Darko

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: Rose Pokua Takyi, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West Constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Adjei Darko has emphasized the need for presidents to reshuffle their ministers.

According to him, for a government to be more efficient, there is a need for reshuffling. "A minister may be good at a particular ministry; however, moving him from one ministry to the other will ensure efficient and effective governance."

He said this in an interview with Suncity Radio, a Sunyani-based radio station in the Bono Region of Ghana, following a statement made by former President John Agyekum Kufour in an interaction with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) at his residence in Peduase on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Mr. Adjei Darko added that the president has the right and authority to reshuffle his ministers. Meanwhile, there have been several calls from some Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

However, the president insisted that he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently and that many of his appointees have discharged their duties excellently.

Source: Rose Pokua Takyi, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'