Residents appeal for rehabilitation of Ayeremu road

Some five communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region are appealing to the government and the Municipal authorities to rehabilitate the only access route to the area.

The communities are Aborkugya, Papaye, Chantai, Kpachiri, and Ayeremu.



Some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the deplorable nature of the road was making living conditions more difficult for them.



When the GNA visited Ayeremu and its environs, it observed that there was growing evidence of anger, dissatisfaction, and frustration among the people who called upon the government to tackle the road with all seriousness, for the people to feel that they were part of the municipality.



Jennifer Konde, a resident, explained that due to the poor state of the road, cars barely visited the community, leaving residents to travel mainly on foot.

She said they were sometimes forced to use tricycles and bicycles for transportation.



Nsando Obore, another resident, told GNA that the road had also become a haven for armed robbers and other criminals.



Rockson Denteh, the Assembly member of the area, said his people were frustrated after several attempts to get the road fixed had failed.



He, however, appealed to the authorities to come to their aid and reshape the road for them.