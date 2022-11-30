Residents appeal to govt for support as CCF donates to them

The donation was met with troops of rural dwellers clashing with each other for their share

In a bid to cushion poor citizens in the midst of the current economic crisis, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) under its Village Charity Series has donated clothes to residents of Aboansa and Osumbo.

CCF, under the Village Charity Series, has supported many rural communities in the Central and Northern Regions.



Apart from doling out cash for underprivileged individuals, the Foundation has drilled and handed over mechanical boreholes to some of these communities.



The donation to the people is one of a series of donations CCF makes to deprived communities to alleviate their suffering.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said there is a need to visit the villages to support those left behind and who are starving.



“Because of the difficulties lives in villages, many people have migrated to the city to work. Those left back in the villages are starving. They cannot even afford clothes to wear so we need to visit them to see to their welfare,” he said while thanking donors.

Donors across the world contributed cash and clothes to make the donation possible.



They include Julian Afrakoma and her family, Mr. and Mrs. Graham both based in Holland.



Michael Oteng in London, Maa Serwaa based in Austria, France-based Sister Akos, Germany-based Lydia Fasbender, and Mama Bernice among others.



Others are US-based Christiana Oppong and Richardson Denkyi.



The rest are Ghana-based Veronica Boateng and husband, Aurora Aubrey, and Lydia Ameyaw.



Two other donors preferred to remain anonymous.

The beneficiaries thanked CCF and the donors for their concern for them. They however appealed to government for amenities to ease their living.



“We are grateful to CCF for giving us these clothes. We would not have been able to afford these so this donation has given us a big relief. But we are pleading with government to provide social amenities for us. Our road network is bad and the only means of transportation here is using motorcycles, which is dangerous for especially women. When there is an emergency, the motorcycles we hire to take people to the hospitals in towns nearby get into accidents. We are calling on government to come to our aid,” they appealed.



Crime Check Foundation is urging the general public to support its Village Charity Series to help extend its relief services to other parts of the country.



