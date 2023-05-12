1
Menu
News

Residents collect spilt fuel as tanker overturns on Accra-Tema motorway

Video Archive
Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A fuel tanker with registration number GE 4130-20 overturned and spilt its diesel content on the Accra-Tema Motorway on Friday morning.

The incident happened near the toll booth. People threw caution to the wind and rushed to collect the fuel in various containers, including buckets and gallons.

The situation held up traffic that rippled through almost the entire stretch of the 19-kilometre highway.

In spite of the fuel-fire disasters that have occurred in Ghana and other countries, featuring charred bodies of fuel-scooping victims, many Ghanaians forgot about safety and had close contact with death as they scrambled to sweep up naked diesel from the street and a nearby storm drain.

Watch the video below:

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo