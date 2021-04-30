Residents cry for water, good roads, toilets and others

Some communities in the Ayensuano District lack water

The Chiefs and people living in Kwajo Kumah, Appiahkrom and other 12 villages in the Ayensuano district of the Eastern region, have appealed to the government to give them their fair share of the national cake.

The residents say the communities lack basic social amenities such as toilet facilities, access to good drinking water, good roads and schools.



The residents told Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening that, they are forced to walk 3 to 5 miles before they attend a school or access other services.



The situation they say has forced pupils to stay home instead of attending school.

For the farmers, their farm produce, go waste because they lack access to good roads to transport them to nearby markets.



The network situation in the communities they noted was poor since they had to climb trees before making calls.