Regional News

Residents cut off after bridge collapses at Akyem Saaman

The collapsed bridge

Residents of Akyem Osino and Akyem Saaman in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region have been cut off following the collapse of a bridge over River Akusu.

The collapsed bridge was connecting three farming Communities -Akyem Osino, Saaman and Juaso communities.



Vehicles and pedestrians are no longer able to commute on the road due to the collapsed bridge.



An improvised road is, however, being created by the residents through the bush.

Fear of the residents who are predominantly peasant farmers is that their farm produce may rot if the bridge is not urgently constructed.



Meanwhile, residents are blaming heavy-duty vehicles of mining companies operating in the area for the collapse of the bridge.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.