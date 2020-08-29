Regional News

Residents demonstrate over deplorable Adamorobe-Aburi road

According to residents, major roads linking Adamorobe Community to Oyibi & Aburi have deteriorated

Residents of Adamorobe a peri-urban Community in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Friday staged a massive demonstration over the deplorable nature of roads in the area.

According to the residents, major roads linking Adamorobe Community to Oyibi and Aburi have deteriorated making it excruciating to commute on it.



The demonstrators displayed placards with inscriptions such as “NO Road NO Vote, Where is our MP, Bad Roads Don’t need Votes” among others to express their displeasure.



Some of the demonstrators fumed saying “we are part of Ghana but leaders in this country have neglected us. We are appealing to the President Nana Akufo Addo, we beg him we know he doesn’t discriminate so he should come to our aid. Our roads are bad, we don’t have a hospital so we are suffering.”



“This community has been deprived of basic amenities. We don’t have good roads, no public toilet, and hospital, as if we are not part of Ghana.”



Nana Kwame Ayeh, the Gyaasehene for Adamorobe accused the Member of Parliament of the Area, Osei Bonsu Amoah for neglecting the community.

He stated that the Community has resolved to boycott the 2020 election if the roads are not fixed.



“Our major problem here is our road. The road spans from Oyibi to Aburi and this is a major road which even if you want to go to Kumasi you use. If you want to go to Koforidua you can use this road but the road is very deplorable. We have complained several. Even the chiefs here have visited our Member of Parliament OB Amoah many times to complain but he keeps promising yet nothing is being done.”



He added “so, we are fed up. That’s the reason you are seeing us on the streets demonstrating. So, we are appealing to the President of Ghana Akufo Addo who is aware of the poor state of the road. The President knows this place very well, he used to be here when he was a practicing lawyer so we are appealing to him but for now no road no vote.”



The demonstrators presented their petition to the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South Frank Aidoo who assured that the roads have been awarded to contract stating that the contractor is mobilizing to soon commence work.

