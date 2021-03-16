Residents expect Bono Regional Minister-designate to address child labour

Bono Regional Minister-designate, Justina Owusu-Banahene

A cross-section of the public in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital has urged Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister-designate to address surging child labour and exploitation in the Sunyani Municipality when she assumes duty.

They expressed worry many school going-age children, and minors were exploited, and being used to sell, and undertake economic activities in the municipality, instead of being in schools.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, they hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Madam Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, and congratulated the President’s nominee for her elevation.



However, the residents noted the task ahead was herculean and advised the nominee to collaborate effectively with traditional authorities in the area to address peculiar development challenges in the region.



Ms Andrina Fameye, a trader at the Sunyani Central Business District regretted the influx of minors doing all sorts of trading activities, though school had re-opened, which she noted was detrimental to their health and education.

Mr Kennedy Boampong, a Taxi driver at the Yamfo-Tanoso lorry said he and other colleagues welcomed the President nominee and hoped that the minister-designate would perform to the expectations of the people.



He said he expected the President nominee to facilitate work to resume on the construction of the Sunyani Ring road, which was abandoned for some time now.



Mr Richmond Okyere, a pharmacist lauded the good human relations of the President nominee, and urged her to build and strengthen relationships with chiefs and Queens to identify and address peculiar challenges impeding development of the region.