Residents gripped with fear as armed robbers invade Sandema township

According to reports, Sandema has become a fertile ground for armed robbers for some time now

Armed robbers have reportedly taken over the Sandema township of the Upper East Region.

Sounds of sophisticated guns ranged through the town Sunday, 27 Dec 2020 as traders were about finishing up trading activities.



It is unclear if casualties have been recorded.



A mobile money vendor told Starr News’ Haruna Sumaila Abugri ” As I speak now sporadic gunshots have scattered the entire town”.

A source disclosed that the robbers started their activities on Saturday, December 26 when they gunned down a businessman.



Sandema has become a fertile ground for robbers for some time now.



Meanwhile, the district Police command says the incident has not come to their attention.