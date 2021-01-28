Residents in Hohoe laud reduction of Ministers and PWD appointment

Residents in the Hohoe Municipality, have expressed their views on the appointment of the number of sector and regional Ministers under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's second term.

They also lauded the appointment of Dr Joseph Makubu, a Person With Disability (PWD) as the Regional Minister-designate for Oti, while others expected an increase in the slot for women Ministers.



Madam Mabel Amegbo, an IT Instructor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although the appointment of women into such positions were laudable, "eight is insignificant out of the number of appointees."



She said it was good that the number had however decreased since it would pave way for accountability and good monitoring as the Ministers discharged their duties.



Madam Amegbo appealed to the President to consider appointing more women to other leadership positions.



Elolo Agyei, Chairman, Hohoe Branch of Ghana Federation of the Disabled, described the appointment of Dr Makubu as a plus for the disabled community and the decision by the President showed that he had the physically challenged in mind and aware that they could also play part in decision making in the development of the country.

Mr Agyei said Dr Makubu was appointed due to his hard work and efforts and called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Minister-designate to bring the best out of him.



He called on the President to also appoint more capable persons with disability into other departments adding that "We will deliver, we can do it and we will be able to do it."



Prosper Kumi, Deputy Communication Officer of the Hohoe Constituency, National Democratic Congress (NDC), said, "as a country, the only option is to move from worst to the best of our lives describing some appointees as "non-performing" Ministers, who should not have the opportunity to serve in the second tenure of government.



The GNA also interacted with some residents on their views of the new portfolio of John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency and Minister-designate for Railway Development.



Mr Reginald Appaloh Kota, a businessman, said the portfolio would see Mr Amewu spearhead and fast-track developments in the sector and however believed the designation was a challenge for the Minister to exhibit hard work and competency just as he did in his previous positions.

Mr Kota said the position would also enable the Volta and Oti regions to develop since Mr Amewu was going to see to it that plans to build railway lines in the regions were fulfilled.



Mr Kofi Bentil, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Director of the Hohoe Constituency, said Mr Amewu was a performer and demonstrated so in his previous ministries under the Akufo-Addo led government.



He congratulated the MP with the hope that he would deliver on his mandate adding that "it is always victory upon victory, success upon success, anywhere he finds himself."