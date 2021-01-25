Residents in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis eulogize Rawlings

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings

A cross-section of residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have touted former President Jerry John Rawlings as a man who wanted the best for the country and its citizenry.

They argued that his desire for justice, fairness, accountability and equality for all made him to introduce certain policies and programmes.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians viewed the approaches and methodologies in a different light since according to them it was costly both humanly and materially.



A random sampling of views in the Metropolis suggested that many residents appreciated his charisma, honesty, love for Country and integrity.



Mr. Kojo Mends described Rawlings as a good man who had the country at heart and wanted the betterment of all.



Mr Mensah Wobebu, prayed that the soul of Former President Rawlings found eternal rest, "I did not personally like Him because He made my mother lost everything at makola but we need to forgive Him as a country".



Mr. Rawlings introduced probity and accountability into the Ghanaian culture to curtail corrupt practices which saw the abuse of some Ghanaians in the early days of his reigns.

Ms Happy Sumana, said, "I love the Man for his discipline...look at how he peacefully ushered Ghanaians to democracy".



Touching on Politics, Mr. Ekow Appiah said the death of the former President should resonate the spirit of the NDC Party.



He said, the man Rawlings sealed the NDC constitutions with his blood and wondered why his own people could call him the, "wild dog".



Mr Ekow Appiah said his death should rather bind the party in unity.



Ms. Delight Akwensi, described Him as a selfless gentleman who was willing to give his all to mother Ghana, "look at how he got out of his car to direct traffic some time ago".