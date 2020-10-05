Residents in Sunyani appeal for electricity to enhance security

Aabout 200 residents at Mireku, a settlement at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality have appealed for electricity to enhance security in the area.

According to the residents, petty theft and burgling had become rampant because there was no electricity in the area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abesim on Monday, the residents called on Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East to come to their aid.



Mr Gideon Koduah Dapaah, spokesperson for the residents said the extension of the electricity is a priority and an immediate concern of the town.

He assured that the 2020 election votes for the MP would be secured if he provides them with electricity.



He also expressed concern about bad roads and poor sanitation in the area and has therefore appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to provide them with refuse containers for waste control.