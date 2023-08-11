Residents in Wa hail Overlord of the traditional area for banning controversial 'Pens down' event

The Overlord of Waala, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV

Correspondence from Upper West Region

An attempt by some unscrupulous event organisers to rely on the vulnerability of young Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students in Wa to enrich themselves has hit the rocks after the event was banned by the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.



The event, dubbed, "Pens down" is an annual event created a few years ago to supposedly provide BECE graduates an avenue for socialisation to celebrate their successful end of the examination.



However, the negative effects, immoral activities, and moral decadence that come out from the event have drawn a wide public backlash and condemnation from the populace who called for its total ban to protect the future of the town by saving the children to become responsible adults for the society.



The program which often takes place at a poolside in a hotel with these underage children in attendance is often characterised by nudity, sexual escapades in the pool, smoking of shisha, general substance abuse, and all manner of immoralities.



As a result of this, some residents even accused the organisers of clandestinely corrupting the actual name of the event from "Pants down" to "Pens down" just to deceive people and some parents into embracing the event.

On the back of this, the Overlord, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has swiftly moved in to issue a strongly worded statement banning the event forthright from coming on.



He gave the directive by also citing a current pedophile case allegedly perpetrated by one Rashid, alias Anaata whose case is currently pending in the Wa Circuit Court.



According to the Chief, the Traditional Council would not sit aloof while his subjects are being taken for granted especially having been alarmed by the ongoing pedophile case as well as other immoral activities also still rearing their ugly heads.



The Wa Naa, Fuseini Pepuo IV stated that: "the good people of the Wala State, once again, we the traditional authorities have found it extremely necessary to speak out against another aspect of immorality which has found its way into our society."



The Council while commending the security and giving them its full support to deal with anyone who flouts the laws of the land, also called on religious leaders to play their part in curbing the menace.

"We commend them for their vigilance in this regard. The canker must be tackled head-on and perpetrators made to face the full rigors of the law. We have confidence in the judiciary to deal with culprits without fear or favour, " the Overlord stated.



The traditional authorities also expressed their commitment to ensure justice is served as no one is above the law.



The authorities further expressed their strong commitment to guide and protect the values and norms of the people.