Residents kill two suspected robbers, two others escape

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

Two suspected armed robbers have been pummeled to death by residents of Sayoo in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region while two of their accomplices escaped after they attacked a bus traveling with passengers from Bawku to Accra.

The incident which occurred at about 8:10 PM on Sunday 01/01/2023 left the driver of the bus with minor injuries while his mate is in critical condition at the Walewale District hospital after the suspected armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire on the bus.

According to sources, the bus being attacked with registration number AC-393-22 got to a speed ramp and slowdown hence, leading to the indiscriminate shooting by the suspected armed robbers.

The community members upon hearing the gunshots mobilized themselves and conquered two of the suspects who were running for security.

Sources unearthed that the residents pelted one of the suspects with hard objects to death after he took to his heels, while the other person who had been rescued by the police in the hands of the residents was later confirmed dead at the Walewale government hospital.

The body remains of the two were deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

However, the mate of the bus has since been hospitalized at the Walewale District hospital responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the police say they are investigating the case and the public will be updated as to whether they were truly armed robbers.

