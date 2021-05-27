Residents of Abuesi complain about high cost of potable water

The residents say treated water has not flowed through the pipes

Source: GNA

Some residents of Abuesi, a fishing community in the Shama District of the Western Region, have complained about the high cost of potable water in the area.

They said for some months now, treated water had not flowed through the pipes, making them travel to the neighbouring communities for water or buy water at high cost from vendors.



Some residents told the Ghana News Agency that the cost was making it difficult for many to have access to water.



Mame Ajo said, "we have to pay one cedi and fifty pesewas to get a bowl of water."



The water crisis has given jobs to tricycle operators within the Abuesi community and its environs to charge residents high prices after off-loading their gallons filled with water.

Some blamed the situation on a Chinese company for destroying underground pipes which supplied water to Aboadze and Abuesi communities.



The Chinese company is alleged to have blocked the flow of the water into various taps within the Abuesi community and its environs.



The residents are, therefore, pleading with the Shama District Assembly, the Member of Parliament, the Ghana Water Company Limited and opinion leaders in the Abuesi community to rescue them from the water crisis.