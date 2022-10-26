Residents of Adisadel Estate worried over heaps of garbage in the community

The residents shared their sentiments with GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Adisadel Estate, in the Central Region, are worried about the heaps of waste left unmanaged for months in the community.



According to them, the lack of waste bins in the collection of waste from the refuse sites is the major cause of the issue, which is posing a threat to their health.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Central Regional Correspondent, Dominic Kpodo, in an interview, residents who live closer to the dumping site are the worst affected.



One madam Gifty Mensah who lives close to the dumping site said, “I don’t know why the containers are not coming anymore! For about three months now the refuse has not been collected. Those of us living here are suffering because of the smell and houseflies from the waste. We can easily fall sick, there could be cholera outbreak or anything so we need help. We always hear they’ll come and collect it but nobody has come to do that.”

When asked if they have taken any steps to solve the menace, Mr. Daniel Kwame Addo, another resident, said that he has personally spoken with some stakeholders but they are yet to see results.



“I know someone who works at Zoomlion, I spoke with him and he promised they will come and clear the place but we haven’t seen them. Sometimes I do call and text on radio programs to complain and I heard the assemblyman is also doing something behind the scenes. So we’re hoping they’ll soon come and clear everything for us because it is not good for our health especially, those of us living closer to the site”, he mentioned.



Speaking with an official of Zoomlion on anonymity, he revealed that they had some challenges with their trucks that transport the waste containers however, they are almost done fixing the trucks so the wastes will soon be collected.



“The thing is, it is not only Adisadel. Some other communities also don’t have waste containers because we had some issue with our trucks. Some were broken down so we couldn’t reach many communities but in a few days’ time, the trucks will be fixed and hopefully the wastes will be cleared from all other communities”, he said.