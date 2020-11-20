Residents of Adomorebe appeal for rehabilitation of road

Adomorebe is a farming community near Aburi in the Akuapem South

The inhabitants of Adomorebe, a farming community near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region, have appealed to the government for the re-gravelling and taring of a 7.4-kilometre road which links the town with Oyibi and Aburi-Jamacaso.

They made the appeal on Thursday during a community durbar to discuss how best the roads linking the community could be tarred and re-gravelled with culverts to enable the farmers in the area cart their farm produce to the market centres.



Mr Isaac Oduro Mensah, a businessman from the town who chaired the function said, the road, if constructed would help the farmers to convey their foodstuffs to Aburi and other marketing centres.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the meeting, Mr Oduro Mensah said good roads would facilitate the movement of sick people to health facilities for treatment.

He appealed to the youth against taking pittance from politicians to create election-related problems.



Mr Oduro Mensah entreated the youth to be law-abiding and take their lessons seriously to grow to become responsible scholars to contribute their quota in the development of the nation.



He urged them to always wear their nose masks before, during and even after the polls in December.