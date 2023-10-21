Residents of Akyem Nkwabeng complain about 'lazy' attitude of nurses

Some Ghanaian Nurses

Residents of Akyem Nkwabeng, the capital of Atiwa West in the Eastern region, have complained about the negative attitude and lackadaisical attitude of nurses and other health workers in the area.

According to them, the nurses in the community have no regard for professionalism, as they are often seen fidgeting with their phones at a time when they should be attending to patients.



They called on health workers in their area to work hard to protect their health and avoid any other habits that do not promote good health conditions because life is precious.

“Both the male and female nurses have a bad attitude towards work; they are often seen pressing their phones when they should be attending to patients. They should be careful because the Lord does not bless a lazy hand,” one community member told Rainbow Radio.



Another added, “We will spend millions to open a health facility, and you will come, and people are not managing the place properly; they embezzle funds. We deserve quality health care, and that is what they should be giving us.”