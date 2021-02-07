Residents of Baakoniaba complain of dusty road

Residents of Baakoniaba are faced with a daily problem of dust on the road

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Baakoniaba are faced with a daily problem of dust as a result of a stagnated road project.



In 2016, the Sunyani ring road which passes through Berlin Top to Baakoniaba and continues to Asufufu and links it to the Sunyani Technical University was awarded on contract. Construction works began steadily, drains were almost completed together with earthworks.



From Fiapre round-about to Berlin Top had a first coat awaiting a second and final bitumen.



Nana Agyapong, the Twafohene of Baakoniaba disclosed to GhanaWeb's Bono Regional Correspondence that the major problem of his community is the stagnated road project.



He said, "residents have to struggle in the evening in order to get a taxi to their homes due to the dusty nature of the road".

Nana Twafohene added that he led a delegation of three sub-chiefs to inquire from the department of urban roads where they were told to exercise patience.



"We were informed that the department will liaise with the contractor to get on-site soon," he recounted.



Mr Mensah Stephen, a unit committee member said, he has been to the contractor, J Adom Company Limited to have first-hand information on why he has left the site. According to Mr. Mensah, the contractor stated that he has been waiting for funds to be released to him in order to go back to the site. 'Until monies are paid to me, I cannot go back to the site', the contractor told him.



Peter Ibrahim, a worker at Nat Vision Hotel disclosed that the hotel is on its kneel of collapsing. 'Our clients have not been coming due to the thick dust'. The owner of the hotel has to temporarily close it down in order not to incur more debt.



Another attendant at Midas Mansusu Refilling Plant Station recounted how the dusty road has negatively affected their sales. 'The washing bay which is attached to this refilling station has been closed down because drivers no longer bring their cars to the washing bay', he continued.

Ms. Abigail Danso, a hairdresser along the road, complained bitterly of how the dust forced her to relocate her shop to her house. 'My clients were always complaining anytime a car passed by and I had no option than to operate my work from my house', she said.



Ms. Abigail and her colleagues who have shops along the road appealed to the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and the Regional Minister to lobby on their behalf to get the road done for them to do their businesses.



