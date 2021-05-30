Residents of Beposo cry over lack of speed ramps

Residents claim the situation has led to the loss of over six persons

Source: GNA

A-cross-section of residents of Beposo in the Shama District have appealed to the government to construct speed ramps on the major international road passing through the township.

Speaking to journalists at Beposo in the Western Region, some residents observed that the toll booths, which were relocated, served as a check and ensured that the drivers slow down whenever they got to the town.



However, the residents said since the relocation of the booths some three years ago, most drivers speed up unnecessarily when they get to the town, leading to many road accidents.



They claimed more than six persons were knocked down by over-speeding vehicles.

They are, therefore, calling on the Highways Authority to construct speed ramps and zebra crossing to help save the situation.



The Assembly Member for Beposo electoral area, Mr Isaac Boakye Adani, said many letters were written to the authorities about the situation but they were yet to receive any positive response.



He warned that residents would be forced to block the road if the situation remained the same.