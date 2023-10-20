Residents of Berekum New Biadan appeal for evacuation of refuse site

The refuse site that poses danger to residents in New Biadan

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Residents of New Biadan in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region have



urgently called for the evacuation of a local refuse site.



The call for the evacuation of the refuse site which has become a growing issue in the community is due to mounting environmental and health concerns.



According to the worried residents, the refuse site has grown in size and has become a significant source of environmental pollution.



They indicate that they are worried about the adverse health effects and the deteriorating living conditions in the community.



Abigail Antwi, a resident cites cases of unpleasant odours, the presence of disease-carrying pests, and an overall decline in the quality of life in the area as a result of the presence of the refuse.

“It is not pleasant for the residents here because the refuse site is making life unpleasant for us. We have mice and snakes terrorising us due to the presence of the refuse site”, she said.



Oppong Anthony, also a resident of the area said, “The accumulated waste not only poses health risks but also hurts the overall aesthetics of the community. The stench and the sight of the refuse site have been a source of concern for us”.



Boycott of future elections:



The residents have vowed to boycott all future public elections to register their protest to the appropriate authorities.



“We are sounding a warning to the MP and MCE that we will not partake in any public election until the refuse is evacuated because we are also Ghanaians and we deserve better”, John Atta Bediako warned.