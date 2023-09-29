Residents of Chereponi organize communal labor to fix their deplorable roads

Residents of Chereponi filledthe road with stones and gravel to reduce stress

Correspondence from North East Region

Residents of Chereponi in the Chereponi district of the Northeast Region have organized communal labor to ensure that the main road linking the eastern corridor road through Yendi is fixed to make vehicular movement easy.



That stretch of the road has been in a deplorable state for over a decade but governments upon governments have not cast their minds to that road to get it fixed.



The residents were led by the Chereponi constituency chairman of the NPP to ensure that all the potholes that are dangerous and make the road inaccessible are filled with stones and gravel to reduce stress when using the road.



The residents say they have been neglected in terms of road infrastructure and other developmental projects in the area for a very long time.



Hamidu Alidu Karande, a resident who was part of the communal labor said "The good people of Chereponi and the neighboring villages around this route upon individual efforts that this road being done.

That is the only road from the Northern Region to the Chereponi district. This has been like this for the past twenty years and construction works have been going on all over the country but we've never seen any major construction on this particular road."



"We feel that we have been neglected and that is why the youth have decided to take their own opinion to be doing that work," he stressed.



Langsona Philip also lamented that the deplorable nature of the road is affecting business activities in the area just because vehicles cannot move to Chereponi and other communities within the area to carry farm produce to the market.



"Looking at it, this is the road connecting that of Chereponi and Bunkprugu but it has been neglected. So, cars cannot go anywhere. That is where people have been moving to the market but it is affecting us now due to the rains."



The residents in the communal labor are therefore appealing to the government to consider working on the road as it is affecting economic activities in the area.