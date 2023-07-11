Residents of Ellenda in Jomoro appeal to Energy Ministry for electricity extension

One of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Western Region

Some concerned residents of Ellenda, a farming and commercial community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, have made a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Energy to extend electricity to parts of the community that do not have electricity.



Ellenda community was connected to the national electricity grid in 2007.



Alloko Emmanuel, a youth activist in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Western Regional Correspondent, said some parts of the community had been in darkness since the community was to the national electricity grid.



He disclosed that the situation has compelled schoolchildren to use torchlights and candles to learn in the evening with majority of them complaining of eye complications.



He said the situation was affecting the academic performance of children living in those areas within the community.

He added that the incidence of theft has increased over time within those areas as a result of government's inability to connect the areas to electricity.



He revealed that the leadership of the community has written several letters to the Jomoro Municipal Assembly to address their plight yet nothing has been done about it.



Some of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed worry over the situation and called on government to come to their aid.



"We became afraid whenever we are sent to go out to buy something especially candles especially in the evening, I can tell you one person cannot go unless we are many."



We the students here rely mainly on candles to learn in the evening so we are begging government to give us electricity because our community has expanded," one female said.

They are, therefore, calling on government to support them.



"We had electricity here in 2007 and since that time, they have not done any extension. Meanwhile, the community is being developed. So we will appeal to government to come to our aid. Because those at the new site don't have electricity, it makes it very difficult for them to come out in the evening to buy something, they fear physical attacks," they stated.



"We are appealing to government to extend electricity to these areas because there is no electricity, sometimes, they encounter snakes and other dangerous animals in the evening", they called.



