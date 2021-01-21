Residents of Esereso Adagya appeal for completion of classroom block

School children wearing their nose masks

Residents of Esereso Adagya, a community in the Bosomtwe District, have appealed to the government to help complete an on-going classroom block to ease congestion in the local basic school.

Emmanuel Adams, Assemblymember for the area, who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency, said the completion of the eight-unit classroom block, which was started by the community members, had become critical to helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the school.



He said the current situation where about 80 pupils were packed in one classroom was dangerous and there was the need for urgent action to complete the classroom block which was at the lintel level, to ease congestion in the school.



A visit to the school by the GNA indicated that most of the pupils were without nose masks, while the classrooms were overcrowded.



Mr Adams said social distancing which was an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus was totally absent in the school.

He said the likelihood of both teachers and pupils contracting the virus, was high since most of them travelled from different locations to attend the school.



Mr Adams pointed out that pupils in the school found it extremely difficult to study comfortably due to the overcrowding in the various classrooms.



He said the community needed urgent support to complete the classroom block to help provide a conducive environment for the pupils and teachers to deliver quality education in the community.



Mr Adams also appealed to the government to provide Personal Protective Equipment to the pupils to help prevent the spread of the virus.