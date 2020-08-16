Regional News

Residents of Kedzikope to get toilet facility for the first time

Correspondence from Volta Region

Residents of Kedzikope, a predominantly fishing community within the Keta Municipality will for the first time see a water closet toilet facility constructed for them after several decades of easing themselves in the bushes and at the shores of the sea.



Over the years, the Kedzikope community has been neglected and deprived of social infrastructures such as school and a health centre even though the community is the hometown to the Member of Parliament for the Keta Municipality, Richard Quarshigah.



A visit to the community recently by GhanaWeb correspondent in the Volta Region revealed how residents who are mostly fisher folks struggle to find a place to ease themselves especially during the day when people around the sea are going about their usual fishing job.



However, all these plights of the residents will come to an end as the government is to construct a 20-seater water closet toilet facility in the community. Sod was cut on August 5 by the MCE for the area, Hon. Godwin Effah to signify the commencement of the project.



According to the MCE, the project is being financed with the ‘one million per constituency’ fund.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb could not hide their reactions as they will soon stop struggling to find a place to ease themselves.

James Bumegbe, a fisherman who lived in the area for 45 years and brother to the Kedzikope Chief Fisherman said they welcomed the initiative with open arms.



According to James, they ease themselves at the shore so that when the seawater rolls over, it can take the excreta away into the same sea they catch their fishes from. This, James said they have been doing since his father; who died at age 80 was born.



James’ account could mean that residents in the area have been using the seashore for convenience for more than 80 years.



Another resident in the area who is popularly called Zuba also praises the MCE and the government for the project but added that he hopes the project is just not a promise which will not see the light of the day.





