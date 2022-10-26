Residents of Koraso Nkantanta chase grave diggers

File Photo of a cemetery

Residents of Koraso-Nkantanka in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region have raised concerns about how grave digging and looting are becoming a norm among some unscrupulous people in the area.

Residents say some unfazed individuals have for some time now turned the community old cemetery as a place of digging out dead bodies for reasons best known to them.



Speaking to Angel FM’s reporter, Lonon B, Osahene Nana Nkatia, a resident of Koraso-Nkantanka, said the situation is very alarming why people will illegally encroach their land to undertake such practices.



He is therefore asking the traditional authorities in the area to act on the matter because it is alleged someone is behind the act and they must keep their eyes on grounds to get the perpetrators arrested to stop such uncultured acts.



A Unit Committee Member whose name was given as Blue Boy Koraso indicated they got the information about the act and are doing their best to curb it however, it is becoming rampant.

He noted that about fifty tombs have been broken into, where the iron rods used for the graves have been taken away.



Some town folks also claim to have seen a man coming out of the cemetery with some old iron rods.



“Looking at how most of the tombs have been dug out and the iron rods removed, we cannot as much tell if the man only removed the iron rods or took out some body parts for his own illegal use,” he explained.



In view of that some residents have decided to transfer their dead bodies to another cemetery pending approval from leaders of the town.