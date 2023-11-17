Residents of Manhean decry attacks from land guards

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Residents of Manhean, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region, have complained about the recent terror imposed on them by armed land guards for the last couple of weeks.

The people accused the land guards of threatening and physically assaulting them by squeezing the testicles of the men to prevent them from grading their lands



.In an interview with Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ademah, the victims called on the Inspector General of Police to come to their aid because they are currently at the mercy of these land guards.



“I was working, and they suddenly came attacking me by squeezing my tees before the other six people also came to join in beating me,” another said. “They beat me, and later they attacked my son too.”

Kingsford Yankson, Director of Unikings Ventures, a private developer, added that the land guard leader Abu Majeed has defied the Sowutuom High Court injunction order with his continuous attack on the residents.“



The leader of the gang, Abu Majeed, has defied a court order (Sowutuom High Court Court) with his continuous attack on the community, and we need help because even me, they have planned to kill me.”