Residents of Namiyala appeal to the government for a 3-unit classroom block

A picture of some pupils in the Namiyala community

Correspondence from North East Region

Inhabitants of Namiyala, a community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have bemoaned the lack of a classroom block in the community.



The Chief and his elders and concerned community members are therefore appealing to the government to build a 3-unit classroom block to boost education in the area.



The community is said to have a population of over three hundred and fifty [350] people but faces so many challenges as their children still walk far distance to attend school at Bongbini.



The community cannot boast of formal basic educational infrastructure, portable drinking water, or healthcare facility, among other basic needs to ameliorate the living condition of the people in the area.



To access quality education, the pupils in Namiyala have to walk for over 30 minutes to the nearby community, Bongbini, to attend a school in which the residents say they have been detached from enjoying the share of the district common fund.



The situation has compelled the children to drop out of school due to the unavailability of a classroom in the Namiyala community.

Some of the residents say they are worried about the situation.



Salifu Abdulai told GhanaWeb that the absence of a common single classroom block in the community has caused many of the residents not to have access to education.



“We are very worried because there is no school in this community which is why most of us including our children are not attending school. So we are appealing to the government and anybody who can help the community with a 3-unit classroom block," he said.



Another person, Fushata Sulley lamented that “I feel so sad seeing these children at home when it's school days but what can I do? So, we are pleading to stakeholders to provide us with school in this community so that our children can also go to school."



The chief of the Namiyala community, Naa Abdulai Tia also called on relevant stakeholders including the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to come to their aid to improve education in the area.