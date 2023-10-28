Residents of New Nsuta fear looming bloody clash between aggrieved man and his opressors

The structure preventing businessman in New Nsuta from operating

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region

Some residents of New Nsuta, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, have expressed fear, calling on the police, authorities and other security agencies to immediately intervene in a situation they describe as looming danger.



According to these residents, there is a likelihood of bloodshed should stakeholders fail to put proper measures in place. They are therefore calling on leaders and other security agencies to immediately ensure peace in the area before things get worse. They said there is a need for seizure of any such misfortunes.



Their call comes on the back of a threat issued by an aggrieved man who said he was going to put the law into his own hands over a blockage of his shop.



Abdul Aziz who is not happy with the unfortunate actions taken by some group of persons said he was going to take the law into his own hands after realising that no high authority was giving him attention over his complaints.



According to him, these persons have intentionally put up a structure (wooden hut) in front of his shop, blocking him from operating his business. He said insults and all kinds of unhealthy words are the answers he receives whenever he complains about the situation.



In a bid to maintain the peace of the community, Abdul Aziz said he went ahead to report the case to the district assembly, the assembly member, and all other stakeholders, but, has still not seen any positive development.

"They've intentionally blocked me from operating my business. They are northerners. I have reported the case to all the government officials in charge, but none of them has given me any attention. It is affecting me badly because I went for a loan to establish such a business centre," he explained.



"I have decided to put the law into my own hands to cause their downfall first since I know they want to do the same to me. Even if there is going to be bloodshed, we are ready for that," he added.



Describing the threats from Aziz as very dangerous, the residents of New Nsuta said they don't want things to escalate and that's why they are calling on the authorities to intervene as soon as possible.



"We live in fear and that is why we are urging the authorities to intervene very soon. How on earth do people intentionally block someone's source of livelihood from operating? This thing is very dangerous and we already know because it has happened before. We don't want any trouble and that's why we are calling on the authorities," some residents bemoaned.



