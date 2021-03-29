Residents of Odortom cry for help as the only source of water makes them sick

For the small village of Odortom with only about 100 people but situated along the stretch of one of the country’s most significant food baskets, to still have to compete for the only source of drinking water from a discolored stream with those who choose to bath and wash in it, is one they wish could become a thing of the past soon.

According to some of the inhabitants of this hilly community of mostly mud houses in the Yilo Krobo constituency of the Eastern region, who spoke with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, after countless attempts and appeals, they have been left with no other option than to cope with the life-threatening situation.



“We are really suffering here when it comes to water. Especially when it is Harmattan season, it is unbearable,” a teacher who has been in the community for many years told us.



He explained that due to the situation, they consider rainy seasons as a very good time because they are able to harvest clean water to be used for all domestic needs without the worry of getting toxins into their bodies.

It is the hope of the people of Odortom that the situation will be resolved soon, stressing that without good health, they will not be able to go to their farms to be able to add up to the provision and supply of food to cities like Koforidua, Accra, and Tema, where most of their produces end up at.



