Residents of Sekondi Takoradi express confidence in COVID-19 vaccine

File photo - People shared their thought on taking the vaccine

The vaccination of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gingered hope and enthusiasm among some residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The President and the First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, together with Vice President Alhaji Mahamdu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia were vaccinated at different health facilities on Monday, March 1, 2021, to mark the beginning of a nationwide attempt to get most Ghanaians immunized against the deadly virus.



The President took the shot to demystify the COVID-19 vaccine and create awareness as well as encourage more Ghanaians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Some of the residents believed that the vaccines would help to minimize the incidence of the virus and bring back normal life.



Mr. Samuel Yankey, a student of the Takoradi Technical University, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said it was a good indicator, but would wait for about a month before taking the vaccine.



Ms. Rhoda Amoateng stated that even though she was a bit confused, she was certain that the vaccine was of high quality and once the Presidency had taken the vaccine, she too was ready to take the vaccine.

Mr. Theophilus Twumasi, a NABCO trainee, however, stated that though the Presidency had shown the way, he was yet to take a decision on the vaccine.



Madam Getrude Mensah, a food vendor still had the fear and misconception of the vaccine making an individual infertile. She said: "If nothing happens to those people after some weeks then I will also follow."



She prayed that the vaccine worked accordingly and prayed for normal life to resume because businesses were collapsing in the trying times.



Madam Mensah however encouraged the residents to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols to stem the spread of the virus.