Residents of Shama happy with nomination of Darko-Mensah as Western Regional Minister

Some residents in the Shama District have applauded the President's decision to have nominated Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah as the Western Regional Minister for the second time.

They described the nomination as a good decision which they noted would help enhance the growth and development of Western Region.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, they indicated that the personality of Mr Darko-Mensah symbolised unity and cooperation, which had gone a long way to bring stability, security and unity in the region.



This, they noted created an enabling atmosphere that ensured smooth operations of economic related activities, which benefited the entire citizenry, especially traders across the Region.



According to them, in the first tenure of Mr Darko-Mensah as Western Regional Minister, he made sure all government policies and programmes were properly executed.

Opanyin Suleiman, an opinion leader of Aboadze and Mr Essuon Mensah, a resident of Essipong said they were happy and welcomed the decision of the President to have nominated Mr Darko-Mensah again as Western Regional Minister and prayed that he would bring to bear his experiences and expertise to develop the Region.



They urged him to do everything humanely possible to improve upon and sustain the "cliche that every good thing comes from the West".



Mr Victor Eshun, a resident of Shama Junction acknowledged that though he did not support any political party, the President's decision of re-appointing Mr Darko-Mensah as minister designate for the Region was important as continuity in leadership ensured effective progress.



He urged the Minister designate to endeavour to seek the progress of the Region and called on him to work hard to give comprehensive justification to the confidence reposed in him by the President.