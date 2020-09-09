Regional News

Residents of Sofo Maame in Bia East District share drinking water with animals

Correspondence from Western Region

Residents of Sofo Maame, a farming Community within Sebebia Electoral Area in the Bia East District of the Western North Region have lamented bitterly over their drinking water as Community share water with pigs and other livestock due to the state of the water body making life unbearable for them most especially women.



The Community with over 400 population has no other source of drinking water than Stagnant Water which is been surrendered by weeds, waste product and filth from nearby houses when it rains as the water now smell badly makes it unsafe for human consumption and has forced the entire Community to stop fetching and walk far distance in search of water for households purposes.



A man who spoke to GhanaWeb Regional Correspondent said "our major challenge is water. Pigs have taken over our water body so we have stop fetching and walk over 5 kilometres to another Community call Adenkyee which affect our school children".



A lady who also spoke to GhanaWeb said water was their big problem there and thanked the NCCE for promising to construct potable water for them, adding "we wake up 6 o'clock to fetch water and return 8 o'clock which affect our daily activities so we were are happy when we heard that they are coming to provide us with water".



These came to light when the Bia East NCCE held it's a programme in Sofo Maame Community dubbed "Social Auditing" which aim is to help people at the grassroots to own government development projects.

The Western North Regional Director of the NCCE, Mr. Sam Awudu Dramani, assured them they would partner the Bia East District Assembly and dig a borehole for them and has inaugurated 7 member Committee to supervise the project.



He added the project would commence soon and complete in six months.



The Bia East District Engineer, Mr. Andrew De-graft Hagan on behalf of the District Assembly, said they would liaise with the NCCE to solve their water crisis and advised them to be the watchdog of the project from commencement to completion.



Meanwhile, the residents have showered praises on the NCCE for their quick response to their request for safe drinking water since they have been suffering for the past years.





