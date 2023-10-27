Residents of Sogakope call for immediate rehabilitation of Sogakope Bridge

Fri, 27 Oct 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com
Some residents of Sogakope have expressed concerns over the state of the Sogakope Bridge after the spillage of the Akosombo dam.
According to them, the water level of the Volta River is rising due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam which is causing the bridge to be overburdened and shaky anytime heavy-duty cars pass on the bridge.
They called on the Minister of Roads and Highways and the Department of Urban Roads to as a matter of urgency come and inspect the cause of the shake and put plans in place to rehabilitate the country’s longest bridge over water.
