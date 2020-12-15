Residents of Voggu sensitised on women and children's rights

The group believes that children should be given equal educational opportunities

Residents of Voggu in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region have been sensitized on the rights of women and children with regards to minimizing early and forced marriages and teenage pregnancy.

The Pan African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC), a Non-Governmental Organisation operating in the Northern Region, sensitized the people at a community durbar held to create awareness on hazards of child trafficking and roles of parents in enhancing child rights.



It was dubbed: "Enhancing Vulnerable Women and Children's Rights Promotion and Protection: The Role of Traditional Rulers, Civil Society Organisations and Local Stakeholders.”



Dr. Peter Ndonwie, the Director of PAORP-VWC, said the organization is keen on issues of women and children owing to their vulnerability in society.

He said children, irrespective of their sex, should be given equal educational opportunities as it could greatly affect the rate of teenage pregnancies in the community.



On her part, Madam Joana Keller, a German Representative of Women World Day of Prayer, assured the community of her outfit's readiness to support the education of more children in the area, emphasizing the importance of education to their well-being.



Paramount Chief of Vogu, Chief Sulley Saaka also expressed gratitude to the organization for the program and expressed the hope that community members, especially parents, would take the education of their children seriously.