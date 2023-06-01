Residents of Yizesi express joy after receiving ambulance

The new ambulance

Correspondence from North East Region

Residents of Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region have expressed joy and happiness after receiving an ambulance on the 28th of May 2023 to facilitate health delivery, especially, referral cases.



Before the ambulance was presented to the chief of the community and his elders, the youth in the community had made several appeals to the district assembly to repair the first ambulance which was donated to the community health center in 2016 but broke down in 2017.



All attempts to get the faulty ambulance back to the road over the past 8years were unsuccessful.



However, the first ambulance was donated to the Yizesi community and its environs by the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to improve health delivery in the area.



Meanwhile, four persons have lost their lives in separate road accidents in the community on the Nangrumah stretch of the road and that of Yizebisi road from 2022 to April 2023 due to the absence of a functional ambulance in the district as of that time.



According to the residents, the recent ambulance has come to alleviate the suffering of patients who always risk their lives after being transported on a motorbike or in a tricycle to the nearest hospital in the Upper East Region.

The Minister responsible for Youth and Sports who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency, Ussif Mustapha on 28th May 2023 donated the ambulance to the Yizesi community health center and its environs to strengthen quality health delivery.



After receiving the ambulance from the MP, a senior youth leader in the community, Abdulai Yussif Danso expressed joy and said "It is a very big joy that this ambulance is bringing to the community and its environs because it is coming to solve some of these complicated health issues," he said.



A former Assemblyman for the Yizesi electoral area, Haruna Suguruveila said "We appreciate it very much from our MP because many people lost their lives in the previous years including Pregnant women. From this community to the nearest hospital as I am seeing is almost 80Kms or even above that because Sadema is the nearest hospital around this area," he said.



The Yizesi community in the Mamprugu Moaduri District is believed to be the largest and the most populated town in the district which politicians in the area look up to when it comes to general elections.



However, the residents after expressing their joy remarked that they will put the ambulance to good use to serve its intended purpose.