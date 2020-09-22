Residents threaten demo over dualization of Accra-Kumasi Highway

Six persons were injured in a multiple vehicle accident at the Accra to Kumasi highway

Residents living along the Kyekyewere to Asuboi portion of the Accra to Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region are threatening to embark on a demonstration over Government’s failure to dualize the Accra to Kumasi highway.

“Our people are dying. Look at this accident that happened…it can be you it can be me so the government should dualize the road for us. We will demonstrate if the road is not done,” Ebenezer Ahiawu, Assembly Member for Asuboi said on Monday during another freak accident at Asuboi.



At least six persons were injured in the multiple vehicle accident at the Asuboi portion of the Accra to Kumasi Highway of the Eastern Region Monday September 21,2020.



The accident involved four vehicles after a KIA Rhino loaded with bags of groundnut from Tamale failed and crashed the vehicles.



Information gathered indicate that, Alhassan Abdul Kadir, 30, was driving the Kia Rhino truck with registration number GC 6144-11 with one person on board loaded with bags of groundnut from Tamale towards Accra.



But on reaching a section of the road at Asuboi near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway whilst descending a slope, he alleged that his breaking system became ineffective whilst the vehicle was in motion and in the process he ran into the rear portion of a BMW saloon car with trade plate number DV 3758-20 driven by Kwabena Baafi, 34, who was ahead of him.





The Kia Rhino truck dragged the BMW private car to ran into a Chrysler Pacifica 4×4 private car with registration AS 8889-20 driven by S.W.O. Stephen Manu, 53, a Toyota Fortuna 4×4 private car with registration GN 1448-12 driven by John Yaw Nimo, 62, and a Kia Grandbird bus with registration number GS 5399-14 driven by Kofi Asare age 36 years who were all coming from the opposite direction.



All the Vehicles were damaged. The truck finally crashed in a gutter at the offside of the road when facing Accra direction.



According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, Some of the persons on board all the accident vehicles including the suspect drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to Providence Medical Centre-Suhum for treatment.

