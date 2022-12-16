Residents within five communities lament unavaliable telco network, poor roads

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Mpasaaso, Achiase, Adiembra, Asuokor, and Manhyia, all in the Ahafo Ano South West district of the Ashanti region have bemoaned poor roads and lack of telecommunication networks which they say are badly affecting their living and business as well.



According to them, the lack of telecommunication networks within the area makes it very difficult for them to either make or receive calls. They revealed that one can only make a call when he or she climbs a tree or get a special place to stand.



They said the long-existing situation has been affecting their businesses, calling on the government and other stakeholders to come to their rescue.



Majority of these residents who are mainly farmers and petty traders said, they keep on losing their customers due to the fact that the lack of telecommunication networks makes it very difficult for them to get in touch with their customers.



Those in an area like Manhyia said lack of electricity and bad roads coupled with the unavailability of telecommunication networks make it very difficult for them to get strangers stay in the community.

According to them, most teachers who are being posted to the community just run away immediately they realise the challenges within the area.



Assembly member for the Manhyia electoral area, Faustina Tetteh speaking to GhanaWeb said, all efforts by her and committee members to get the problems fixed, keep on failing as no help come from the above.



Mohammed, a mobile money vendor at Achiase who spoke to GhanaWeb said, the lack of effective network usually makes his work very difficult. According to him, customers who come to transact business with him, usually withdraw after they realise the poor network in the system.



A further source disclosed that the communities had jointly petitioned the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area as well as written a series of letters to the various telecommunication networks, but were yet to receive any positive results.



"We're pleading with the government to turn to the people of Achiase, Adiembra, Asuokor and Manhyia. Achiase is a big town and I can boldly say that most of the food items that feed Asanteman come from towns like Achiase, Adiembra, Asuokor, etc. It seems every town in Ghana has a light except our area. Due to lack of electricity and network, teachers come here and run away. This has been affecting most of the towns like Asuokor where we have only one or two teachers in a school," some residents told GhanaWeb.

They are therefore appealing to the government and other philanthropists to get to their aid.



Watch residents speak to GhanaWeb



