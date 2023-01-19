Resign and go back to winning souls for Christ – Edudzi Tamekloe to Rev Victor Kusi Boateng

Lawyer Edudzi and Rev Kusi Boateng

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, is calling for the immediate resignation of Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng as Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of trustees over what he believes to be a conflict of interest.

According to the Lawyer, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng has engaged in criminal dealings including creating multiple identities on the blind side of the state under the umbrella of the National Cathedral as a secretary to the board of trustees.



“It is surprising that, if you don’t do proper forensics, you will never know that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same person as Victor Kusi. And it is amazing that all his two passports are active. It is possible that this man has two Ghana cards, how did they take his biometrics for the diplomatic passport … this is called deduplication…how could you have these details in our register.



“I will plead with Rev; with all due respect, he should resign and concentrate on winning souls for Christ. You see, one thing about winning souls for Christ is that it does not require credibility or experience. so, you can be Saul and still win souls for Christ. So, I will plead with him to resign,” he lamented.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on January 18, 2023, Edudzi added that they are investigating Rev Kusi Boateng in his involvement in an election in Kenya.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, on Monday, January 16, 2023, revealed damning allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng.



In an explosive set of allegations which he describes as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHC2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.



“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.







