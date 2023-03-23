Resign from Parliamentary Service Board – Asiedu Nketiah told

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Calls have resurfaced for the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to resign as a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

His recent election as chairman of the NDC has renewed the calls which were made after his appointment to the board by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on March 29, 2021.



Speaking on a recent edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show, former CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila) argued that the NDC National Chairman "can't continue to be a member of the Parliamentary Service Board", while describing it as inappropriate for party officers to hold state positions.



"Party Chairmen, General Secretaries, party officers who are appointed to state-owned boards should also stop because the same principle applies there," he said.



"You should resign," Kabila reiterated as he condemned Mr. Asiedu Nketiah's decision to remain on the Board.



In the same vein, former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan who was speaking on the same show “Asiedu Nketiah must resign from the Parliamentary Service Board, because how do you sit on a board that is duly informed about the president coming to deliver the State of the Nation Address and then turn around to also read an address contrary to what the president did. That is clearly a conflict of interest.”

Kwamena Duncan was referencing Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s True State of the Nation Address which sought to poke holes in the president’s address on the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



The Parliamentary Service Board is responsible for promoting the welfare of the Members of Parliament and staff of the Service.



GA/SARA