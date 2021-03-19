Resign from your post – Gabby to Ministers pushing their presidential ambitions now

Gabby Otchere Darko is a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko has asked appointees of President Akufo-Addo who are busily honing their presidential ambition rather than focusing on their work to step down.

He said, presently, the Akufo-Addo administration needs men and women to help deliver on its mandate.



The time for internal elections hasn’t come yet, he added.



In a Facebook post reacting to reports of some appointees secretly campaigning for their presidential ambitions ahead of the 2024 elections, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “the world is in crisis. Ghana is part of the world. Therefore, Ghana is in crisis. Which part of this, don’t you get, Mr Cabinet Member! “Governments everywhere have a big multi-task of fighting the virus, fighting economic hardships, fighting for food and jobs, fighting the debt and deficit and, here in Ghana, we are also fighting for transformation.



“This is not the time to be planting for delegates and votes.”

He added “If your focus, as a member of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, is to first fight for your own ambition and transformation, then, please, feel free to move over to move on.



“Please note: NPP in power must first succeed for NPP to succeed NPP!



“Build on this power we have now for your own power trip not to be tripped by your priority tripped wires. Be wise!”