Resign if you cannot effectively deliver on your mandate – Minority to Health Minister

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the resignation of Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu over the shortage of vaccines in the country.

The Minority says the shortage of vaccines in the country, is a clear indication of the government’s ineptitude.



Speaking to journalists, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, slammed the Minister, saying he must resign if he is unable to effectively carry out his mandate.



He stated that despite the allocation of approximately GH72 million for vaccine procurement, the country has been hit with a Measles outbreak since October 2022 due to vaccine shortages.

“We started recording measles vaccine shortages around October 2022 and this is an emergency situation the minister, and the government have failed and continue to look on several months on.



“This is highly unacceptable especially when these vaccines are not over-the-counter medicines that people can walk in and buy them. These vaccines are very sensitive and highly protected by organizations and states so if we don’t have the vaccines, all the children in this country are at very high risk, especially in the Northern part of the country.”



He said the shortages are “unpardonable because, in the planning of vaccine procurement and its deployment, we are supposed to plan ahead.”