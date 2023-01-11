Resign if you want to contest NPP presidential primaries – Group to Akufo-Addo appointees

NPP flag

A pro-NPP youth group in the Upper West Region tasked all government appointees and members of the New Patriotic Party holding government positions to resign if they intend to contest the party’s flagbearership race.

The group is urging such persons to follow the steps of the Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the Minister for Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto who recently resigned to focus on the NPP race.



Addressing a press conference in Wa, the convener of the group, Ahmed Marzuk said, “we would like to use this medium to urge all current ministers and party members holding other portfolios in government who intend to run for the NPP flagbearer position to follow the example of Alan and resign."



The Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr, Owusu Afriyie Akoto have quit their ministerial positions to contest the NPP flagbearership race.

Meanwhile, the party has fixed January 31 to announce dates for the primaries.



Other emerging names including Vice President Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyepong, Kwabena Agyepong, Joe Ghartey, are yet to openly announce their interest in the presidential slot of the NPP.



NYA/WA