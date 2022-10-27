Resign now or we’ll confront you with unprecedented resistance - NDC Youth Wing to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been asked to resign

The National Democratic Congress Youth Wing has made a strong-worded call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to not only sack Ken Ofori-Atta but for him to also resign as Head of State.

Issued under the hand of the National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, the group said that Ghanaians have had enough of the performance of this administration that has plunged the country into a lot of hardships.



The statement added that many Ghanaians have lost their investments and livelihoods because of the kind of government the president has run in the last six years.



“Over the past six years, you, your cousin the Finance Minister, your Economic Management Team headed by your incompetent Vice President, as well as your entire Government have pursued economic and fiscal policies that have wreaked havoc on our nation’s economy and resulted in untold hardships for the Ghanaian people.







“Today, because of your reckless governance, Ghanaian families are unable to put food on the table. People’s entire life savings are going down the drain, and our currency, the cedi, is depreciating at a rate never seen in the history of our nation in the past four decades. Yours has been a failure of historic proportions; one that has plunged our nation into its most acute economic downturn in an entire generation,” the statement said.



The NDC Youth Wing, therefore, called for an immediate resignation from the president else they would embark on an unprecedented resistance to his government.

“Enough is enough! Ghanaians did not give you the mandate to put us through this level of suffering that has spared no family nor business. The Ghanaian people cannot continue to suffocate under your repressive and destructive misrule. It has become apparent that you lack the fortitude to properly govern this country. We demand that you sack your finance minister and resign now, to stem the suffering that has engulfed our nation and save our country from further collapse and international ignominy!







“If you remain headstrong and refuse to sack the finance minister and resign from office as President, we will confront you with a level of resistance never experienced by any President in the history of our country,” it added



The group further called on the youth of the country to be on standby to picket against the government.







“We are by this medium calling on all young people of this country to picket at Government offices and protest across the country whenever they are called upon by the Leadership of the Youth Wing to do so,” the statement said.

Already, there has been a call by 80 Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as a way of restoring public confidence in the economy.



The president has since met with the MPs and urged them to give the minister some time to complete some pertinent government business, including the completion of an IMF negotiation.



Read the statement of the NDC Youth Wong below:







AE/BOG