Resist GSL’s discriminatory, unethical directive to submit your handles for monitoring - EFL to students

Ernesto Yeboah435 Leader of Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has asked students at the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to resist what it has described as a discriminatory, unethical, and alien directive by Yaw D. Oppong, Director of Legal Education at the General Legal Council (GLC), to submit their social media handles for monitoring.

The EFL posited that "It is our understanding that the GLC is ordering all qualified students of law to submit their social media handles for their virtual activities to be monitored in terms of conduct”.

EFL, in its statement, asserted that the directive was an abuse of delegated discretions of the act of the legal profession and must be condemned.

"It is alien to the Legal Profession’s act – the unethical profiling of students in the name of the virtual monitoring of good conduct is an absolute breach of academic freedom, the right to freedom of expression, and freedom of speech and must not be entertained by the students or the public,” part of the statement read.

